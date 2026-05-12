Kalidou Koulibaly Injury: Dealing with injury
Koulibaly has been sidelined since early April due to a quadriceps injury, per Sam Joseph of The Athletic.
Koulibaly will hope to recover in time to represent Senegal in the World Cup, as he'll be expected to play a significant role as the national team's captain. However, the center-back will continue to work to regain fitness, and if he's not ready to feature in the international competition, Mamadou Sarr and Moussa Niakhate would be the top options to start. The former Napoli player has taken part in 18 Saudi league games for Al-Hilal this season, scoring one goal and two assists while averaging 3.3 clearances per match.
Kalidou Koulibaly
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kalidou Koulibaly See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics29 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30April 5, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30April 5, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Tuesday, April 4April 3, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kalidou Koulibaly See More