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Kalidou Koulibaly Injury: Dealing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Koulibaly has been sidelined since early April due to a quadriceps injury, per Sam Joseph of The Athletic.

Koulibaly will hope to recover in time to represent Senegal in the World Cup, as he'll be expected to play a significant role as the national team's captain. However, the center-back will continue to work to regain fitness, and if he's not ready to feature in the international competition, Mamadou Sarr and Moussa Niakhate would be the top options to start. The former Napoli player has taken part in 18 Saudi league games for Al-Hilal this season, scoring one goal and two assists while averaging 3.3 clearances per match.

Kalidou Koulibaly
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