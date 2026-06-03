Kalidou Koulibaly Injury: Will resume team training soon

Koulibaly (thigh) is expected to return to collective training by the end of the week and could be an option for Senegal's friendly against Saudi Arabia, with the medical staff managing his comeback carefully after nearly two months out, according to Thierno Gueye of Senenews.

Koulibaly has been sidelined since suffering a thigh injury during a training session in mid-April, requiring a specialist consultation in Spain as part of his recovery process, but the encouraging progression of his rehabilitation has raised optimism around his involvement in pre-tournament preparations. The vice captain has made 103 senior appearances for Senegal and remains the undisputed leader of the defensive unit, with the staff prioritising having him fully fit rather than risking any setback ahead of their highly anticipated opening World Cup fixture against France.