Kalvin Phillips Injury: Late call for Wednesday

Phillips is a late call for Wednesday's match against Bournemouth due to a gash on his foot, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times. "Kalvin came off with a gash in his foot. It was 20 plus stitches, a pretty serious gash, so he hasn't been training with us. But he isn't too far away now, so again that's a judgement to make."

