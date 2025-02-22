Kalvin Phillips Injury: Picks up calf injury

Phillips was forced off in the 80th minute of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Tottenham due to a calf injury, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times.

Phillips looks to be heading for assessment after a late substitution Saturday, with the midfielder leaving the field in the 80th minute due to a calf injury. This could be a tough break for the club, as he started in their past three games and will be questionable for Wednesday's match against United. That said, his absence would force a change, with Massimo Luongo or Jack Taylor as replacements.