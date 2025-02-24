Kalvin Phillips Injury: Receiving scans Monday

Phillips (calf) is receiving scans but is thought to have suffered non-serious injuries, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Kalvin going off at the weekend was a blow. They're still being assessed and we don't know the severity of their injuries yet. It doesn't look too serious but they're both getting scans today."

