Kalvin Phillips Injury: Trains, late call Saturday
Phillips (calf) has trained and is a possibility for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson of EADT. "Kalvin trained today. He's in a better place, Again, we'll make a judgment."
Phillips looks to be set for a fitness test ahead of the contest Saturday, with the midfielder a late call due to his calf injury. It is good news to see he is training, as this does leave him on the better side of a return. He has started in 14 of his 17 appearances this season and could see the start immediately if fit.
