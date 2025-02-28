Kalvin Phillips Injury: Unknown return date

Phillips (calf) doesn't have a date to return, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Kalvin' is progressing well, but we're not exactly sure when he's going to be back. He's not training with the group today or for the next few days. That's a day-by-day case."

Phillips has had some positive moments this season, but there's a chance this injury could extend past a month given these comments. Phillips has had injury issues in the past and without a known return date, it's possible he doesn't return until April. Sam Morsy, Jack Taylor and Jens Cajuste expect to see most of the minutes in the midfield while Phillips is unavailable.