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Kamal Miller Injury: WC availability in doubt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Miller (hamstring) was forced off during Portland's 2-0 loss to Inter Miami on Sunday after appearing to clutch the back of his leg, with early indications pointing toward a possible hamstring injury, according to Canadian Soccer Daily.

Miller was visibly in pain as he left the pitch, adding another injury concern to an already depleted Canadian defensive unit ahead of the World Cup. The veteran defender's potential absence compounds a difficult situation for coach Jesse Marsch, who is already without several key defensive options including Alphonso Davies, who is battling a hamstring setback, and Ralph Priso, who suffered a serious hamstring injury in March and will not recover in time for the tournament. Canada opens its World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, with several key defensive players now facing uncertain fitness situations ahead of the tournament.

Kamal Miller
Portland Timbers
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