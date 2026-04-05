Kamal Miller headshot

Kamal Miller News: Ban served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Miller has served his one match and will make the trip to LAFC on Saturday.

Miller managed start his three previous games played prior to suspension, making a total of five appearances in 2026. In that span, the defender made 12 clearances with four blocks in 211 minutes of play.

Kamal Miller
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamal Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamal Miller See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 27, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 22, 2024