Kamal Miller News: Ban served
Miller has served his one match and will make the trip to LAFC on Saturday.
Miller managed start his three previous games played prior to suspension, making a total of five appearances in 2026. In that span, the defender made 12 clearances with four blocks in 211 minutes of play.
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