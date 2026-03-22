Kamal Miller News: Shown red card

Miller was sent off with a straight red card in the 19th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy. He registered two clearances before his removal.

Miller's day ended early as he was shown a straight red card vs the Galaxy, which will see him miss the trip to Vancouver on April 4. He had earned a start in the last three appearances, making 13 clearances with five interceptions in that span. With Alex Bonetig back, he will likely get the start against Vancouver during his absence.