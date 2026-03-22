Kamal Miller headshot

Kamal Miller News: Shown red card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Miller was sent off with a straight red card in the 19th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy. He registered two clearances before his removal.

Miller's day ended early as he was shown a straight red card vs the Galaxy, which will see him miss the trip to Vancouver on April 4. He had earned a start in the last three appearances, making 13 clearances with five interceptions in that span. With Alex Bonetig back, he will likely get the start against Vancouver during his absence.

Kamal Miller
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamal Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamal Miller See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 27, 2025
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 16, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 13, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 29, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 22, 2024