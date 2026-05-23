Kamal Miller News: Starting against San Jose
Miller (hamstring) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's match against San Jose Earthquakes.
Miller won't be forced to miss time with the muscular injury he picked up during the previous visit to Miami. Therefore, the defender will keep his hopes of representing Canada at the World Cup intact. He's now joining Finn Surman in the middle of a back four, and most of his value should come from passes and defensive numbers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamal Miller See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better SeasonFebruary 27, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 477May 16, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476May 13, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 455February 29, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 453February 22, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamal Miller See More