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Kamal Miller News: Starting against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Miller (hamstring) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's match against San Jose Earthquakes.

Miller won't be forced to miss time with the muscular injury he picked up during the previous visit to Miami. Therefore, the defender will keep his hopes of representing Canada at the World Cup intact. He's now joining Finn Surman in the middle of a back four, and most of his value should come from passes and defensive numbers.

Kamal Miller
Portland Timbers
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