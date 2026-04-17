Kamaldeen Sulemana Injury: Absent for Roma fixture
Sulemana (foot) will stay on the shelf for Saturday's clash with Roma, Sky Italy relayed.
Sulemana has been resting and rehabbing all week long and will sit out his second match in a row. Giacomo Raspadori, Nicola Zalewski and Lazar Samardzic could play a little more while he's hurting, but he's generally not a regular.
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