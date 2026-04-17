Kamaldeen Sulemana headshot

Kamaldeen Sulemana Injury: Absent for Roma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 11:16am

Sulemana (foot) will stay on the shelf for Saturday's clash with Roma, Sky Italy relayed.

Sulemana has been resting and rehabbing all week long and will sit out his second match in a row. Giacomo Raspadori, Nicola Zalewski and Lazar Samardzic could play a little more while he's hurting, but he's generally not a regular.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Atalanta
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