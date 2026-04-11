Kamaldeen Sulemana Injury: Late scratch for Juventus clash
Sulemana won't play against Juventus on Saturday due to a left foot contusion, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Sulemana got banged up in training late in the week and isn't fit enough to play in this one. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next Saturday's away game versus Roma. He's usually a deputy behind Nicola Zalewski, Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere.
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