Kamaldeen Sulemana headshot

Kamaldeen Sulemana Injury: Sustains knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Sulemana will miss time due to grade-two MCL sprain in his left knee, Mediaset reported.

Sulemana could be sidelined for up to two months after spraining his knee during a recent friendly. He's been competing with Giacomo Raspadori, Charles De Ketelaere, and Nicola Zalewski on both flanks throughout the summer. He should be back at some point in October. Atalanta could address the role in the next couple of weeks.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Atalanta
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