Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Assists in Sunday's loss

Sulemana recorded his second assist of the season Sunday as he set up Mateus Fernandes' goal in the 90th minute. He tied a season high with three chances created and also took three shots and recorded four crosses. On the defensive end he won one tackle and six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.