Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Available for cup fixture
Sulemana (foot) was an option but didn't play in Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Lazio.
Sulemana was good to go after sitting out two fixtures because of a bruised foot, but didn't get minutes. He has played consistently only while Atalanta were dealing with some injuries. He has taken at least one shot in his last three showings (one start), accumulating four (two on target) and posting one key pass, one cross (zero accurate) and two clearances during that stretch.
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