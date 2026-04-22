Kamaldeen Sulemana headshot

Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Available for cup fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Sulemana (foot) was an option but didn't play in Wednesday's Coppa Italia match versus Lazio.

Sulemana was good to go after sitting out two fixtures because of a bruised foot, but didn't get minutes. He has played consistently only while Atalanta were dealing with some injuries. He has taken at least one shot in his last three showings (one start), accumulating four (two on target) and posting one key pass, one cross (zero accurate) and two clearances during that stretch.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Atalanta
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamaldeen Sulemana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamaldeen Sulemana See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
338 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
339 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
346 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
346 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, May 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
349 days ago