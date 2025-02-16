Kamaldeen Sulemana News: First goal in loss to Cherries

Sulemana scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Sulemana was Southampton's most lively and dangerous player Saturday. The striker managed to get on the scoresheet by netting one of the two shots he placed on target and he had another attempt blocked. He was subbed after 85 minutes. The Ghanaian is usually deployed from the bench, this was one of just four starts he has had this season and this was his first goal.