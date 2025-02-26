Fantasy Soccer
Kamaldeen Sulemana headshot

Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Makes three tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Sulemana had two crosses (one accurate), three tackles (two won) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea.

Sulemana had a busy game Tuesday, recording three tackles with two crosses and two chances created against the Blues. This was his third start in a row and five in the last nine PL appearances, totaling a goal with 12 crosses (three accurate), eight tackles and five chances created in that span.

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Southampton
More Stats & News
