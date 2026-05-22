Kamaldeen Sulemana headshot

Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Passable performance against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 12:08am

Sulemana registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina.

Sulemana resurfaced after seeing very little action in recent months and was rather lively in the final third, matching his season high in shots. He has taken at least one in his last five appearances despite his spotty minutes, accumulating eight attempts (three on target). He paid the price for the competition and an early coaching chance in his first season in Italy, scoring two goals, dishing out one assist and registering 33 shots (11 on target), 14 chances created and 32 crosses (eight accurate) in 34 displays (11 starts).

Kamaldeen Sulemana
Atalanta
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