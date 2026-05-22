Kamaldeen Sulemana News: Passable performance against Fiorentina

Sulemana registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina.

Sulemana resurfaced after seeing very little action in recent months and was rather lively in the final third, matching his season high in shots. He has taken at least one in his last five appearances despite his spotty minutes, accumulating eight attempts (three on target). He paid the price for the competition and an early coaching chance in his first season in Italy, scoring two goals, dishing out one assist and registering 33 shots (11 on target), 14 chances created and 32 crosses (eight accurate) in 34 displays (11 starts).