Kamil Grabara Injury: Close to return

Grabara (thigh) has been training again on the pitch and is progressing well toward a return, as confirmed by coach Ralph Hasenhuttl in a press conference. "Kamil has already been back on the pitch and is on the right track."

Grabara is nearing a return after missing the last three league games due to a thigh injury. His availability for midweek's DFB Pokal match against Leipzig is uncertain, but he could potentially be ready for Saturday's clash with Bremen.