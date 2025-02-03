Kamil Grabara Injury: Out until further notice

Grabara (thigh) is out for the time being due to a muscle injury in his thigh, according to his club.

Grabara is set to miss time after his early exit Sunday, as the goalie has been dealt a thigh injury and will miss out on a few matches. He will likely miss around two to three weeks with the issue. He is their regular starter, so this will force a change with Pavao Pervan or Marius Muller to take his spot.