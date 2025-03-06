Fantasy Soccer
Kamil Grabara

Kamil Grabara Injury: Progressing well in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Grabara (thigh) is progressing well in his recovery and could be back in the coming weeks, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed in a press conference. "Things are looking similarly good for Kamil Grabara. He has worked intensively with Pascal Formann this week, and the reaction has been positive so far. However, he will not be involved this weekend."

Grabara has been sidelined since early February due to a thigh injury. He has been progressing well and has intensified his training, suggesting he could return in the coming weeks. Until then, Marius Muller has been starting in goal.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg

