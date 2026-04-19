Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Allows one against Union Berlin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Grabara recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Union Berlin.

Grabara was decent in net Saturday as he got the win, recording six saves as he only allowed one goal. However, this continued his brutal streak of only one clean sheet all season, with that coming Oct. 25, some time ago. He will now gear up to face Gladbach on April 25, hoping to earn at least one more clean sheet by the end of the season.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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