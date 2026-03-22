Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Concedes lone goal of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Grabara had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Werder Bremen.

Grabara wasn't particularly bad in this game but he did allow the lone score to cost Wolfsburg at least a point. He'll likely face more shots against Bayer Leverkusen, a team which has scored 52 goals in 27 league games.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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