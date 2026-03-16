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Kamil Grabara News: Concedes once Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Grabara had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim.

Grabara conceded one goal in Saturday's draw, a Grischa Promel header in the 83rd minute which served as the equalizer. Grabara also made five saves in his third consecutive match, although he's conceded seven goals over that stretch. He faces a much more favorable matchup Saturday versus Werder Bremen, a side which has scored 29 goals through 26 matches this season.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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