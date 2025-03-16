Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Concedes one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Grabara made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg.

Grabara returned in goal after recovering from a thigh injury but could not prevent his team from suffering their first league defeat since Jan. 18. He made three saves for the 14th time in 21 appearances this season. He will look for a clean sheet after the international break against Heidenheim.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now