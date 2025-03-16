Kamil Grabara News: Concedes one in defeat
Grabara made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg.
Grabara returned in goal after recovering from a thigh injury but could not prevent his team from suffering their first league defeat since Jan. 18. He made three saves for the 14th time in 21 appearances this season. He will look for a clean sheet after the international break against Heidenheim.
