Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Concedes three in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Grabara registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Augsburg.

Grabara conceded three goals Saturday, including two after the 87th minute which quickly turned a win into a heartbreaking loss. It marked the ninth time this season he conceded three goals, two of which have come against Augsburg. He faces a tough matchup next Sunday at Stuttgart, a side which has scored 41 goals across 22 matches this season.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamil Grabara See More
