Kamil Grabara News: Concedes three in Saturday's loss

Grabara registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus FC Augsburg.

Grabara conceded three goals Saturday, including two after the 87th minute which quickly turned a win into a heartbreaking loss. It marked the ninth time this season he conceded three goals, two of which have come against Augsburg. He faces a tough matchup next Sunday at Stuttgart, a side which has scored 41 goals across 22 matches this season.