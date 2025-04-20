Kamil Grabara News: Concedes two goals

Grabara registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.

Grabara saw five saves Saturday but still couldn't keep Mainz out of the back of the net, allowing two goals in the draw. This makes it five straight appearances without a clean sheet, with four in 25 appearances this season. He will hope to see another soon to end the cold streak, facing Freiburg on Saturday in their next contest.