Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Grabara registered five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.

Grabara saw five saves Saturday but still couldn't keep Mainz out of the back of the net, allowing two goals in the draw. This makes it five straight appearances without a clean sheet, with four in 25 appearances this season. He will hope to see another soon to end the cold streak, facing Freiburg on Saturday in their next contest.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now