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Kamil Grabara News: Crushed in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Grabara allowed six goals while making five saves during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.

Grabara allowed two goals in the first half and four in the second as Wolfsburg dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for 12 saves over his last three starts. Wolfsburg head to Frankfurt next weekend.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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