Kamil Grabara News: Crushed in second half
Grabara allowed six goals while making five saves during Saturday's 6-3 loss to Leverkusen.
Grabara allowed two goals in the first half and four in the second as Wolfsburg dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for 12 saves over his last three starts. Wolfsburg head to Frankfurt next weekend.
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