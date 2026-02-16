Kamil Grabara News: Eight saves for draw

Grabara registered eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig.

Grabara was stellar Sunday, he stopped eight of the 10 shots he faced and made some huge saves just to keep the match competitive. The goalkeeper was astounding throughout the match and did brilliantly well to stop the Leipzig attack on the break. Grabara has struggled at times with the team in front of him, but he can be excellent when needed.