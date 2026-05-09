Kamil Grabara News: Eight saves in defeat

Grabara allowed a goal while making eight saves during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Bayern.

Grabara allowed the lone goal of the match in the 56th minute as Wolfsburg dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed just two goals while combining for 12 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Wolfsburg head to St. Pauli on the final day of the Bundesliga in a battle to avoid the second relegation spot.