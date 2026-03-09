Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Five saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Grabara recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Hamburger SV.

Grabara was beaten twice from the spot but still managed five saves, three of which came from outside the box. The goalkeeper continues to struggle however, with just one clean sheet to his name this season and two or more goals conceded in each of his last five appearances. Another difficult test awaits on Saturday when he faces Hoffenheim, a side tied second in the league for goals scored with 53, behind only Bayern.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamil Grabara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamil Grabara See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 29
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 29, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 8
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Nov. 8
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 7, 2023
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 2, 2022