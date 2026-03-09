Kamil Grabara News: Five saves in loss

Grabara recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Hamburger SV.

Grabara was beaten twice from the spot but still managed five saves, three of which came from outside the box. The goalkeeper continues to struggle however, with just one clean sheet to his name this season and two or more goals conceded in each of his last five appearances. Another difficult test awaits on Saturday when he faces Hoffenheim, a side tied second in the league for goals scored with 53, behind only Bayern.