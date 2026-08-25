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Kamil Grabara News: Heads to Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Grabara has moved to Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Wolfsburg.

Grabara manned the sticks for Wolfsburg in the last two seasons, keeping seven clean sheets, making 215 saves and allowing 108 goals in 63 games combined. Instead, he'll back up Guglielmo Vicario in Turin, as Michele Di Gregorio joined Bournemouth, and Mattia Perin will move to Palermo.

Kamil Grabara
Juventus
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