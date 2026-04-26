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Kamil Grabara News: Makes rare clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Grabara made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Monchengladbach.

Grabara ended a six-month wait for a clean sheet, having conceded in 22 consecutive matches prior to this game. The goalkeeper made two saves to secure just his second shutout of the season. He will look to build on that momentum with his side sitting in the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's clash with SC Freiburg.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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