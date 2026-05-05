Kamil Grabara News: Makes two saves

Grabara registered two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg.

Grabara did not do much Sunday, making just two saves while allowing one goal against Freiburg. He's allowed 12 goals in the last seven league appearance, making 24 saves with just one clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Bayern Munich for the next game on Saturday, who have scored 17 goals in the last five contests.