Kamil Grabara News: One save in victory

Grabara had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Grabara made one save in Saturday's 3-1 Bundesliga win at St. Pauli, and his biggest moment came when he denied Ricky-Jade Jones from point-blank range after Joel Chima Fujita slipped the ball back into the box, a crucial stop that kept Wolfsburg in control while St. Pauli were still pushing for an equalizer before Nikola Vasilj's own goal in the 64th minute effectively put the game out of reach. He only faced two shots on target overall as St. Pauli struggled to generate real attacking threat despite fighting to stay in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg locked up a playoff spot for the Bundesliga tie on Thursday, and Grabara will be looking to bring the same sharpness and command of his box against the 2. Bundesliga side.