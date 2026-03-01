Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Struggles against Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Grabara allowed four goals while making seven saves during Sunday's 4-0 loss to Stuttgart.

Grabara allowed three goals in the first half and one in the second as Wolfsburg were beaten in one sided fashion Sunday. The keeper has allowed nine goals while combining for 18 saves over his last three starts. Wolfsburg take on Hamburg at home next weekend.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kamil Grabara See More
