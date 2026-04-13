Kamil Grabara News: Two saves on four shots
Grabara registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Grabara faced four shots during Saturday's loss and only stopped two of them. It was a performance to forget for the goalkeeper, who couldn't slow down the Frankfurt attack. Grabara isn't the best goalkeeper in the league, and the defense in front of him frequently struggles to limit high-danger chances.
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