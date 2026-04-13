Kamil Grabara headshot

Kamil Grabara News: Two saves on four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Grabara registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Grabara faced four shots during Saturday's loss and only stopped two of them. It was a performance to forget for the goalkeeper, who couldn't slow down the Frankfurt attack. Grabara isn't the best goalkeeper in the league, and the defense in front of him frequently struggles to limit high-danger chances.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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