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Kamil Grabara News: Up to 102 saves on season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:48pm

Grabara has allowed 63 goals with 102 saves made in 28 appearances for Wolfsburg.

With six goals allowed on Saturday, the second most conceded in a game this season, Grabara's average goals against per game rises to about 2.5. On the bright side, he's made 102 saves, bringing his average up to 3.6 per match, and that total also includes three penalty saves. Overall, he's having a statistically better season than last year, with a full month still to go.

Kamil Grabara
VfL Wolfsburg
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