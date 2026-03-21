Kamory Doumbia Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Doumbia picked up an injury during the warmup ahead of Saturday's clash against Auxerre and is a late scratch for the game, according to Maree Rouge.

Doumbia suffered an injury during the warmup ahead of Saturday's clash against Auxerre and was ruled out late. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter, so his absence is expected to impact the attacking phase, with Lucas Tousart stepping into the starting XI in his place.