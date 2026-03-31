Kamory Doumbia Injury: Out for Rennes match as well

Doumbia is out for Saturday's match against Rennes due to an adductor injury, according to his club.

Doumbia was a late scratch from the club's last match and will remain out through the international break, set to also miss out against Rennes on Saturday. This is due to the midfielder recieveing treatment this week, not risking a further injury. He has served as a starter this season and plays an important part in the middle of the pitch, so this does leave a major absence, with Lucas Tousart expected to see more time after taking Doumbia's spot last outing.