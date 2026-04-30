Kamory Doumbia Injury: Uncertain after training

Doumbia (undisclosed) has trained but remains questionable for Sunday's match against Paris, according to manager Eric Roy, per Franck Le Dorze of L'Equipe.

Doumbia is going to need some testing ahead of Sunday's match, as the midfielder is still uncertain with his undisclosed injury. He has missed the past four games, so he will hope for a return as he is a typical starter when fit. However, he will need to pass some testing come game time, a major boost to the team sheet if fit with his eight goal contributions in 20 appearances this season.