Kamory Doumbia News: First assist post-suspension

Doumbia assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

After a one-game suspension, Brest's team has logged three consecutive games, and each of them saw Doumbia log at least 70 minutes. In the third of the aforementioned three matchups, he assisted Ludovic Ajorque to give Brest a bigger lead against Le Havre. In 19 appearances this season, Doumbia has logged five goals (on 11 shots on target) and three assists on 20 chances created, 11 corners and three accurate crosses.