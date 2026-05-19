Kamory Doumbia News: Logs assist in season finale

Doumbia made an assist and had three shots (one on goal) during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

Doumbia was one of his side's biggest threats up front and, if he couldn't put to an end his three-month scoreless streak, he at least assisted Romain Del Castillo for the goal that opened the scoring in the 55th minute. In a season where he struggled with injuries, the playmaker still managed to rack up five goals and four assists over 24 appearances and that brings a lot of optimism about a breakthrough campaign if he's fully healthy next year.