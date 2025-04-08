Kang-In Lee Injury: Back in team training
Lee (ankle) was seen participating in full training on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Aston Villa, according to the club.
Lee is expected to be available for Wednesday's match after training normally with the team on Tuesday. He has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained while with South Korea on international duty. However, he will likely return to the bench, as he has primarily been a bench option this season.
