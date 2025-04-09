Kang-In Lee Injury: In squad list Wednesday
Lee (ankle) features in the squad list for Wednesday's clash against Aston Villa in the Champions League.
Lee returned to full team training Tuesday and was expected to be available for Wednesday's clash after recovering from an ankle injury sustained while on duty with South Korea. He is included in the squad to face Aston Villa and will likely be an option off the bench, as he has been for most of the season.
