Kang-In Lee Injury: Injury revealed to be minor

Lee suffered an injury to his left ankle in Thursday's game against Oman, but a thorough examination revealed the issue is not serious. He will be assessed after Saturday's training to determine if he can stay with South Korea for Tuesday's game against Jordan, the South Korean federation announced, per ParisTeam.

