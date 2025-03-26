Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kang-In Lee headshot

Kang-In Lee Injury: Likely out two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Lee suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with South Korea and is expected to miss the next two weeks, according to the league.

Lee was forced off in Thursday's game against Oman due to an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for the next two weeks. He has not been a regular starter for Paris recently, so his absence is unlikely to affect the starting squad.

Kang-In Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now