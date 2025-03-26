Kang-In Lee Injury: Likely out two weeks
Lee suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with South Korea and is expected to miss the next two weeks, according to the league.
Lee was forced off in Thursday's game against Oman due to an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for the next two weeks. He has not been a regular starter for Paris recently, so his absence is unlikely to affect the starting squad.
