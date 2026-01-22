Lee is nearing a return from the thigh injury that made him miss the last three games across all competitions. The South Korean was spotted training with the team but is still following an adapted training and won't be an option for Friday's clash against Auxerre. His next chance to feature will come against Newcastle on Wednesday for the last league phase game of the Champions League. That said, Lee has been mainly a rotational player for PSG this season, therefore his absence has a minor impact on the starting squad.