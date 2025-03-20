Kang-In Lee Injury: Suffers injury with South Korea
Lee suffered an injury to his ankle in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Oman, according to his club.
Lee looks likely to return to Paris soon, as he suffering an injury in the later stages of Thursday's match. He would come off in the 85th minute in what appeared to be a decent amount of pain, pictured icing the area after the contest. Further reports should be available soon, as he should undergo testing in the next few hours.
