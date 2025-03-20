Fantasy Soccer
Kang-In Lee headshot

Kang-In Lee Injury: Suffers injury with South Korea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Lee suffered an injury to his ankle in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Oman, according to his club.

Lee looks likely to return to Paris soon, as he suffering an injury in the later stages of Thursday's match. He would come off in the 85th minute in what appeared to be a decent amount of pain, pictured icing the area after the contest. Further reports should be available soon, as he should undergo testing in the next few hours.

Kang-In Lee
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
